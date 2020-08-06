No one is talking about him as he's not Kohli: Nasser Hussain demands more appreciation for Pakistan's Babar Azam

Azam showcased his brilliant technique and treated everyone with some brilliant textbook cricketing shots. Speaking about Babar's topnotch performance on day one, former England skipper Nasser Hussain expressed his thoughts on how the Pak batsman deserves more attention than he currently receives.

Pakistan's Babar Azam struck a half-century to help his side end day one of the first Test against England in a decent position in Manchester on Wednesday (August 5).

Upon opting to bat first, the visitors got off to a sluggish start as openers Abid Ali and Shan Masood played cautiously. Continuing with their slow-paced innings, both scored just 36 runs after the completion of 15 overs.





Star pacer Jofra Archer handed England with their first breakthrough as he bowled Ali, who played a knock of 16 runs. Azhar Ali then took the field but failed to impress as he was sent back to the pavilion on a duck.

Azhar was given LBW off Chris Woakes' delivery.



Babar Azam was the next batsman to join Masood. The duo played brilliantly, smashing regular boundaries and kept the scoreboard running. However, rain caused a delay when the match was in the 42nd over.

Once again, Azam showcased his brilliant technique and treated everyone with some brilliant textbook cricketing shots. Speaking about Babar's topnotch performance on day one, former England skipper Nasser Hussain expressed his thoughts on how the Pak batsman deserves more attention than he currently receives.

Hussain, while commentating on the match, highlighted that if this was Team India skipper Virat Kohli playing those effortless shots, everyone would be going crazy about the performance.

"I think it is a real shame and it is in part a consequence of Pakistan playing away from home, playing in the UAE all the time in front of no-one, Pakistan hiding in the shadow of Indian cricket, not going over and playing IPL cricket, not playing India," Nasser said on Sky Sports commentary.

"If this lad was Virat Kohli, everyone would be talking about it but because it is Babar Azam, no one is talking about it. He averages 68 since 2018 and 55 in white-ball cricket."

"He's young, he's elegant, he's got all the swagger. They keep going on about the fab four, it's the fab five and Babar Azam is in that," he added.

Azam is playing at 69 while Masood is just four runs away from his half-century.



Pakistan will resume their first innings from 139/2 on day two.

(With ANI inputs)