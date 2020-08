Nicosia XI Fighters CC vs Cyprus Eagles CC Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for NFCC vs CEC in ECS T10-Cyprus 2020

Dream11 Prediction: Nicosia Fighters XI vs Cyprus Eagles CC - ECS T10-Cyprus 2020

NFCC vs CEC Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Nicosia Fighters XI vs Cyprus Eagles CC in ECS T10-Cyprus 2020 match today, August 28.

Nicosia Fighters XI vs Cyprus Eagles CC (NFCC vs CEC) Dream11

Wicketkeeper – M Hasan

Batsmen – M Khan, Z Sarwar, J Morol

Allrounders – B Ahmed, A Al Tasmin, G Singh, M Alanki

Bowlers – M Rahman, S Ahmed and K Singh

NFCC vs CEC My Dream11 Team

M Hasan, M Khan, Z Sarwar, J Morol, B Ahmed, A Al Tasmin, G Singh, M Alanki., M Rahman, S Ahmed and K Singh

NFCC vs CEC Probable Playing11

Nicosia Fighters XI: A Al Tasmin, B Ahmed, A Shukur, A Chowdhury, M Hasan, M Rahman, N Numan, N Chowdhury, S Showdhury, S Ahmed and J Morol

Cyprus Eagles CC: S Mohammad, G Singh, Z Sarwar, M Ranimekala, M Khan, R Poluri, S Angarekkala, M Alanki, K Singh, C Nalluri and T Sandireddy