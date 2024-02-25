Twitter
Headlines

'New fraud in...': Deepak Chahar accuses food delivery giant Zomato of...

Who is Radhika Merchant, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's 'choti bahu', soon-to-be bride of Anant Ambani?

Meet IAS officer who cracked UPSC exam in second attempt during CS studies, her AIR was...

Rubina Dilaik shares if she plans to quit television after twin daughters’ birth: ‘My YouTube channel is…'

Viral video: Woman's impressive bicycle packing skills stuns internet, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Who is Radhika Merchant, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's 'choti bahu', soon-to-be bride of Anant Ambani?

Meet IAS officer who cracked UPSC exam in second attempt during CS studies, her AIR was...

Rubina Dilaik shares if she plans to quit television after twin daughters’ birth: ‘My YouTube channel is…'

10 cholesterol friendly drinks to boost heart health

8 yoga asanas to increase body flexibility

Meet woman who will represent India in Miss World 2024

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Manipur High Court Modifies Controversial Order On Meiteis That Sparked Ethnic Violence

Farmers Protest: Tear Gas Fired, Stones Pelted During Farmers' Protest In Haryana's Kheri Chopta

India's New Defence Booster In Deserts And Mountains, DRDO Reveals Big Mounted Guns | Indian Army

Rubina Dilaik shares if she plans to quit television after twin daughters’ birth: ‘My YouTube channel is…'

National Award-winning director Kumar Shahani passes away at 83

Meet superstar's sister, RJ, who earned money by dancing in weddings at 3, became writer at 13, is now famous…

HomeCricket

Cricket

'New fraud in...': Deepak Chahar accuses food delivery giant Zomato of...

Indian cricket team pacer Deepak Chahar on Sunday raised his poor experience with the online food delivery company Zomato.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Feb 25, 2024, 03:49 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar accused Zomato of calling him a liar. On February 24, Chahar shared on X that he ordered food from Zomato, but the app marked it 'delivered' without him receiving it. When he called customer service, they claimed he was lying.

Chahar posted about it, stating, 'New fraud in India. Ordered food from @zomato and app shows delivered but didn’t receive anything. After calling the customer service they also said that it’s been delivered and m lying . M sure lot of people must be facing same issues. Tag @zomato and tell your story.'

He also shared a screenshot of his order from the Zomato app, which showed the order as ‘delivered’.

Responding to the Indian cricketer’s post, Zomato Care apologized on X, promising a swift resolution. 'Hi Deepak, We're deeply concerned about your experience and apologize for any inconvenience. Rest assured, we take such issues seriously and are urgently looking into the matter to ensure a swift resolution.'

Chahar emphasized the issue is widespread, stating refunding doesn't solve hunger. 'Just wanted to highlight this as lot of people face this issue and no proper action is taken giving back the money of the order will not solve the issue. Hunger cannot be compensated with money.'

To this, Zomato Care came up with another response, which read:

'We truly understand the seriousness of this situation, Deepak, and are committed to resolving the underlying issue. Your satisfaction is paramount to us. Kindly share a convenient time for our team to connect with you and discuss this. Your cooperation is highly appreciated.'

Meanwhile, Deepak Chahar, who plays for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, talked about the importance of gaining strength and said that it helps a fast bowler to increase pace.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

RRTS: NCRTC plans to connect Greater Noida, Greater Noida West with...

Rakul Preet Singh cooks suji ka halwa in her pehli rasoi, shares 'chauka chardhana' moment

This Indian King was first to launch surgical strike 1000 years ago, he was ruler of...

RCBW vs UPW WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz

PM Modi to inaugurate Sudarshan Setu today: Know all about India's longest cable-stayed bridge

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE