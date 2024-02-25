'New fraud in...': Deepak Chahar accuses food delivery giant Zomato of...

Indian cricket team pacer Deepak Chahar on Sunday raised his poor experience with the online food delivery company Zomato.

Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar accused Zomato of calling him a liar. On February 24, Chahar shared on X that he ordered food from Zomato, but the app marked it 'delivered' without him receiving it. When he called customer service, they claimed he was lying.

Chahar posted about it, stating, 'New fraud in India. Ordered food from @zomato and app shows delivered but didn’t receive anything. After calling the customer service they also said that it’s been delivered and m lying . M sure lot of people must be facing same issues. Tag @zomato and tell your story.'

He also shared a screenshot of his order from the Zomato app, which showed the order as ‘delivered’.

Responding to the Indian cricketer’s post, Zomato Care apologized on X, promising a swift resolution. 'Hi Deepak, We're deeply concerned about your experience and apologize for any inconvenience. Rest assured, we take such issues seriously and are urgently looking into the matter to ensure a swift resolution.'

Chahar emphasized the issue is widespread, stating refunding doesn't solve hunger. 'Just wanted to highlight this as lot of people face this issue and no proper action is taken giving back the money of the order will not solve the issue. Hunger cannot be compensated with money.'

To this, Zomato Care came up with another response, which read:

'We truly understand the seriousness of this situation, Deepak, and are committed to resolving the underlying issue. Your satisfaction is paramount to us. Kindly share a convenient time for our team to connect with you and discuss this. Your cooperation is highly appreciated.'

