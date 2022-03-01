'Har saal ka drama': Netizens unhappy after Gujarat Titans' Jason Roy opts out of IPL 2022

From not being the first choice pick to getting a chance as a replacement and then later getting picked at the 2022 mega auction, Jason Roy surely came a long way. However, the swashbuckling batter, after being picked by Gujarat Titans for a sum of INR 2 Crores, has now said he does not wish to participate in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

He has stated that the reason for not taking part is due to bio bubble fatigue. The cricketer has informed his franchise about his decision as well.

This is not the first time he has pulled out of the IPL, as he had done the same in the 13th edition as well. He was part of the Delhi Capitals (DC) outfit which had bought the batter for INR 1.5 Crores, but Roy had decided not to participate in the tournament.

Seeing the way Jason Roy has pulled out of the tournament is not sitting well with cricket fans and some even said that he does this every year.

Well Jason Roy. You were first choice player this time. And you are not coming again.



Last year wanted to come only bcs of T20 wc scheduled to be here. Har saal ka drama hai iska yeh. — Kaushik (@_CricKaushik_) February 28, 2022

Getting news that Jason Roy won’t be available for ipl.That will be a body blow for Gujarat titans — Prasanna (@prasannalara) February 28, 2022

Well Jason Roy, did you not know the duration of IPL before putting your hat in? Unless it’s personal, family or health reasons this should be seen as unprofessional behaviour!! — Cricketologist (@AMP86793444) February 28, 2022

If I were a part of the Gujarat Titans management right now, I would be tearing my hairs off.



And swear that forget Jason Roy, I will never buy any cricketer managed by the same agency/agent as him in the future as well. March 1, 2022

How Jason Roy felt whn Gujarat Titans got a batter like him in jst 2 CR : pic.twitter.com/IqZLA4X0rp — Akram Khan (@AkramK2108) March 1, 2022

Titans would have been the fourth franchise for the 31-year-old in the IPL. He had earlier represented Gujarat Lions (2017), Delhi Daredevils (2018) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (2021). He had gone unsold at the 2021 auction, however, was drafted in as a replacement for the Australia allrounder Mitchell Marsh.

The batter last featured in the 2022 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and was in excellent form as he plundered 303 runs in just 6 innings at an average of 50.50. Roy also scored a hundred and 2 fifties in the tournament.

Gujrat Titans squad:

Batters: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudarshan, Jason Roy, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller

Wicketkeepers: Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade

Allrounders: Hardik Pandya, Rahul Tewatia, Gurkeerath Singh Mann, Dominic Drakes, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav

Fast Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmed, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, Varun Aaron, Darshan Nalkande.