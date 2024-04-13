Twitter
Cricket

Nepal's Dipendra Singh Airee creates history, becomes third player to smash six sixes in an over

The Nepalese batter previously set a record for the fastest T20I fifty, achieving it in just nine balls against Mongolia during the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Apr 13, 2024, 06:58 PM IST

Dipendra Singh Airee of Nepal became only the third player to hit six sixes in an over in a T20I during the match against Qatar on Saturday at the ACC Men’s Premier Cup in AI Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman.

In the final over of Nepal's innings, Airee smashed Kamran Khan for 36 runs, finishing his innings with a quickfire 64 runs off just 21 balls. His innings included three fours and an impressive seven sixes, helping Nepal reach a total of 210/7.

The Nepalese batter previously set a record for the fastest T20I fifty, achieving it in just nine balls against Mongolia during the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. In the same innings against Mongolia, Airee also hit five consecutive sixes in one over and followed it up with another six on the first ball of the next over, showcasing his explosive hitting ability. 

List of players to hit six sixes in an over in T20Is

1) Yuvraj Singh vs England in 2007

2) Kieron Pollard vs Sri Lanka in 2021

3) Dipendra Singh Airee vs Qatar in 2024

