Nation has lost a brilliant leader': Virat Kohli saddened by former President Pranab Mukherjee's demise

Former President Pranab Mukherjee, aged 84, died on Monday evening, his son Abhijit Mukherjee said in a tweet.

Pranab Mukherjee was admitted at the Army Research and Referral Hospital for the past 21 days and been critical following brain surgery. The veteran Congress leader was admitted to the hospital at 12.07 PM on August 10 in a critical condition.

Abhijit Mukherjee tweeted: "With a Heavy Heart, this is to inform you that my father Pranab Mukherjee has just passed away in spite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital and prayers ,duas and prarthanas from people throughout India! I thank all of You."

Following the news of the demise, Indian cricket skipper Virat Kohli took to Twitter to express his sadness about the passing away of Pranab Mukherjee.

"The nation has lost a brilliant leader. Saddened to hear about the passing of Shri Pranab Mukherjee. My sincere condolences to his family," Kohli wrote.

The office of President Ram Nath Kovind too tweeted saying, "His demise is passing of an era". Pranab Mukherjee was a veteran politician who served as foreign and finance minister in previous administrations.

Seven days state mourning will be observed throughout the country from August 31 to September 6 as a mark of respect to former President Pranab Mukherjee.

"As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, seven days state mourning will be observed throughout India from August 31 to September 6, both days inclusive. During the period of state mourning, the national flag will fly at half-mast on all buildings throughout India, where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment," the Ministry of Home Affairs said in an official release.

The date, time and venue of the state funeral will be intimated later, it said.