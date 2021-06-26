MS Dhoni's message to 'plant trees' leaves Twitter divided - Here's why

Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been vacationing with his family in the hills, and despite being out of cricket action, his fan following has not seemed to change.

Having a massive fan-following on social media, MS Dhoni's every picture gets millions of likes and shares as he himself is not so active on it. His wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva, however, give fans MSD's glimpse.

So on Friday, when his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK), posted a picture of him, it had to go viral.

The CSK skipper is seen passing on a strong message to one and all as Dhoni can be seen posing in a red t-shirt, standing next to a wooden plank, which reads, "PLANT TREES SAVE FORESTS".

CSK captioned the picture as, "Planting the right thoughts! Thala #WhistlePodu #Yellove".

Soon, there were a host of fans commenting on the picture, however, this time around, Dhoni also received some backlash. The 'Thala' of CSK was slammed by some for posing next to a wooden plank, asking others to save forests.

Then this message from dhoni should be to the wood mills who are actually responsible for the deforestation and wastage of wood...and not for general public — (@Jesse_pinkman90) June 25, 2021

The wood here is thrown by wood mills as waste and It's useless used for bonfires in Himachal's winter. — MSDian (@ItzThanesh) June 25, 2021

How many tress he had to cut down to make that wood house ? Naanum thala fan tha...but just asking! — Ashwin Kumaar K S (@tamilcule) June 25, 2021

Cut trees and make plank. Write “Save Forest” on the plank. Thala level — Ayu (@ayu__sinha) June 25, 2021

I love Dhoni, but you are telling this when the who structure in the background is surrounded by woods. Ideally, these are cut-down woods. — karthikeyan (@im_tkarthik) June 25, 2021

Meanwhile, Dhoni was last seen during the suspended IPL 2021. His side CSK managed to do exceptionally well this time around after a dismal 2020 season. They are in the second position currently and CSK fans would be hoping that Dhoni helps the Yellow Army lift the trophy one more time when the IPL resumes from September.