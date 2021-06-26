Trending#

MS Dhoni's message to 'plant trees' leaves Twitter divided - Here's why

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been vacationing with his family in the hills and his wife Sakshi has shared various pics with fans.


MS Dhoni's message to 'plant trees' leaves Twitter divided

Jun 26, 2021

Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been vacationing with his family in the hills, and despite being out of cricket action, his fan following has not seemed to change.

Having a massive fan-following on social media, MS Dhoni's every picture gets millions of likes and shares as he himself is not so active on it. His wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva, however, give fans MSD's glimpse.

So on Friday, when his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK), posted a picture of him, it had to go viral.

The CSK skipper is seen passing on a strong message to one and all as Dhoni can be seen posing in a red t-shirt, standing next to a wooden plank, which reads, "PLANT TREES SAVE FORESTS".

CSK captioned the picture as, "Planting the right thoughts! Thala #WhistlePodu #Yellove".

Soon, there were a host of fans commenting on the picture, however, this time around, Dhoni also received some backlash. The 'Thala' of CSK was slammed by some for posing next to a wooden plank, asking others to save forests.

Meanwhile, Dhoni was last seen during the suspended IPL 2021. His side CSK managed to do exceptionally well this time around after a dismal 2020 season. They are in the second position currently and CSK fans would be hoping that Dhoni helps the Yellow Army lift the trophy one more time when the IPL resumes from September.