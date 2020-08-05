MS Dhoni, Kumar Sangakkara, Brendon McCullum or Mark Boucher? Adam Gilchrist picks the best

Adam Gilchrist, the man who revolutionised the role of wicketkeeper’s in international cricket, was a safe house behind the stumps.

He did a lot of damage with the bat as well when he came in as an opener and also as a No.7 in Test cricket. So when asked him to chose the best wicketkeeper among India’s MS Dhoni, Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara, New Zealand’s Brendon McCullum and South Africa’s Mark Boucher, this is who Gilchrist chose.

“Look it got to be Dhoni ...my name is Gilly not silly I understand I’m talking to an Indian with a lot of Indian supporters so of course, Dhoni’s up the top then Sangakara and Brendon (McCullum),” said Gilchrist in an interview with TV presenter Madonna Tixeira in her show ‘Live Connect’.

“Mark Boucher, unfortunately, a little bit short carrier due to an eye injury but what outstanding group cricketers,” added Gilchrist.

Dhoni is No. 3 in the list of wicketkeepers with most dismissals behind Boucher and Gilchrist. The former India captain has 634 catches and 195 stumpings.

Speaking about Dhoni as a cricketer, Gilchrist said he loved watching the keeper’s career develop.

“I have really loved watching his career develop. He came on the scene with this amazing 100 that just set everyone on loving him and following him and the style of Cricket that he played. But his rise to fame and fortune and everything and the expectation in a country like India that is passionate about so many things certainly Cricket. I think the way he handled himself was extraordinary,” Gilchrist said in his first Instagram interaction.

The former Australian skipper also highlighted Dhoni’s calmness both on and off the field. “His calmness on the field and the bit that I’ve observed and got to know him off the field it’s extraordinary. There is a lot to be admired there. His lasting legacy and impact on Indian cricket and society in India will be long-lasting,” Gilchrist said.

As for Dhoni, he has not played competitive cricket ever since World Cup semi-final exit last year. He is slated to return as the captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2020 edition which is to take place from September 19 to November 10 in UAE.