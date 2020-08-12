Missing his selection for IPL 2020, Mumbai’s ‘Junior Steyn’ Karan Tiwari dies by suicide

Mumbai club cricketer, Karan Tiwari, who was under severe depression after missing his selection for IPL 2020, was found dead at his Malad residence on Monday night.

Popularly referred to as ‘Junior Steyn’ due to the identical bowling action as that of South African stunner, Dale Steyn, Karan was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his room.

According to Crictracker, the 27-year-old's family were suspicious after he kept his room locked for a long period of time. However, they forced open his bedroom door after their questions went unheard.

Police cited the same reason, that Karan was under depression because he couldn’t get through any of the eight IPL teams which is set to commence from September 19 in the UAE.

According to BCCI rules, only if a player has represented state team, he is eligible to contest for the IPL auction. Crictracker added that Karan had a fair experience of bowling to IPL teams at Mumbai Indians’ (MI) home ground, the Wankhede Stadium.

Karan's close friend said, “He was hoping to get selected for a state team. He was in talks with a few of them. He was a very promising cricketer and had uploaded his bowling and batting videos on his last WhatsApp status. It is shocking that he chose to take such a drastic step. Police sources also said that Karan was tense as he had no job.

"He played for Souvenir Cricket Club and United Friends Sports Club and recently completed a Level 1 coaching course,” Crictracker reported.

According to Karan’s past records, he wasn’t able to make a mark at the state level but continued playing for club cricket and also represented at the local level