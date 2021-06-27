MID vs GLA, Vitality T20 Blast 2021 Dream11 predictions: Best picks for Middlesex vs Glamorgan match at Radlett

MID vs GLA Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Vitality T20 Blast 2021, Middlesex vs Glamorgan Dream 11 Team Player List.

Middlesex will be taking on Glamorgan in a South Group Vitality T20 Blast on Sunday. Glamorgan had defeated Middlesex by 21 runs the last time the two teams met earlier in the season.

Middlesex have had a pretty disappointing T20 Blast campaign so far and are rock-bottom in the South Group points table. After winning just one of their seven matches, they lost a staggering six times. Middlesex are currently on a four-game losing streak.

As for Glamorgan, they have also endured a difficult season and are currently seventh in the South Group standings. They have just two wins from eight matches and have lost four times. Two of their games were abandoned due to rain.

The match begins at 7:00 PM IST and will take place at Radlett Cricket Club, Radlett on Sunday, June 27. The matches can be viewed on the respective team's website and official YouTube channel.

