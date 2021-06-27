Headlines

Cricket

Cricket

MID vs GLA, Vitality T20 Blast 2021 Dream11 predictions: Best picks for Middlesex vs Glamorgan match at Radlett

MID vs GLA Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Vitality T20 Blast 2021, Middlesex vs Glamorgan Dream 11 Team Player List.


Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 27, 2021, 04:52 PM IST



Middlesex will be taking on Glamorgan in a South Group Vitality T20 Blast on Sunday. Glamorgan had defeated Middlesex by 21 runs the last time the two teams met earlier in the season.

Middlesex have had a pretty disappointing T20 Blast campaign so far and are rock-bottom in the South Group points table. After winning just one of their seven matches, they lost a staggering six times. Middlesex are currently on a four-game losing streak.

As for Glamorgan, they have also endured a difficult season and are currently seventh in the South Group standings. They have just two wins from eight matches and have lost four times. Two of their games were abandoned due to rain. 

Dream11 Prediction – Middlesex vs Glamorgan – Vitality T20 Blast 2021

MID vs GLA Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Middlesex vs Glamorgan

Middlesex vs Glamorgan My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: John Simpson

Batsmen: Stephen Eskinazi, Joe Cracknell, David Lloyd, Colin Ingram

All-rounders: Marnus Labuschagne, Daniel Douthwaite, Daryl Mitchell

Bowlers: Steven Finn, Nathan Sowter, Tim Van Der Gugten

MID vs GLA Probable Playing XIs

Middlesex: Steven Finn, Joe Cracknell, Stephen Eskinazi, John Simpson, Nick Gubbins, Max Holden, Luke Hollman, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Murtagh, Nathan Sowter, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Glamorgan: Chris Cooke, Nicholas Selman, David Lloyd, Marnus Labuschagne, Colin Ingram, Kiran Carlson, Daniel Douthwaite, James Weighell, Ruaidhri Smith, Andrew Salter, Prem Sisodiya.

Middlesex vs Glamorgan My Dream11 Playing XI

John Simpson, Stephen Eskinazi (VC), Joe Cracknell, David Lloyd, Colin Ingram, Marnus Labuschagne (C), Daniel Douthwaite, Daryl Mitchell, Steven Finn, Nathan Sowter, Tim Van Der Gugten

Middlesex vs Glamorgan Match Details

The match begins at 7:00 PM IST and will take place at Radlett Cricket Club, Radlett on Sunday, June 27. The matches can be viewed on the respective team's website and official YouTube channel.

Squads

Middlesex: Steven Finn, Joe Cracknell, Blake Cullen, Stephen Eskinazi, Nick Gubbins, Tom Helm, Max Holden, Luke Hollman, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Murtagh, John Simpson, Nathan Sowter, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Glamorgan: Nicholas Selman, David Lloyd, Marnus Labuschagne, Chris Cooke, Colin Ingram, Kiran Carlson, Daniel Douthwaite, James Weighell, Ruaidhri Smith, Andrew Salter, Prem Sisodiya, Timm van der Gugten, Michael Neser, and Callum Taylor.

