MI-W vs DC-W, Match 12 WPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live strports18 Network will telecast the Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women WPL 2024 match live in India.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Mar 05, 2024, 03:11 PM IST

Today, Delhi Capitals Women and Mumbai Indians Women, who were finalists last season, will face off at Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Mumbai Indians Women won their first encounter in WPL 2014 with Sajeevan Sajana's last-ball brilliance. Just like in the 2023 Women’s Premier League, both teams are currently at the top of the table.

Mumbai Indians Women faced a setback losing captain Harmanpreet Kaur to injury but bounced back with a win against Royal Challengers Bangalore Women. Delhi Capitals Women, after an initial loss to MI-W, are on a three-game winning streak, leading the WPL 2024 table with a better net run rate than MI-W. This match could decide the table-toppers as both teams aim to secure a leading position in the league.

Live streaming details

When is the Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women WPL 2024 match?

The DC-W will clash with MI-W in the Women's Premier League 2024 on Tuesday (Mar 5). 

What time will the Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women WPL 2024 match start?

The match between Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women will begin at 07:30 pm IST. 

Where is the Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women WPL 2024 match being held?

Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, will host the Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women WPL 2024 match on Tuesday (Mar 5). 

Where can I watch the Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women WPL 2024 match live on TV?

Sports18 Network will telecast the Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women WPL 2024 match live in India. 

How can I watch the Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women WPL 2024 match live?

JioCinema app will broadcast the Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women WPL 2024 match live in India. 

Pitch report

The surface at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi was as flat as it could be during the World Cup last year. Big scores were posted batting first with South Africa crossing the 400-run mark too. Similar pitch conditions are expected to be on offer. However, last year, the pitch was sluggish in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the home team Delhi Capitals struggled a lot. But for now, chasing will be a better option looking at the way the pitch played in ODI World Cup.

Weather report

According to weather.com, the temperature of Delhi City on Tuesday, March 5 will be 23° Celcius during the day and 12° Celcius at night.The sky will be cloudy during the day and night. The humidity will be 40% during the day and 52% at night. The chances of rain are 1% during the day. However, there is no chance of rain at night.

Probable Playing XI

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Titas Sadhu, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Saika Ishaque, Shabnim Ismail, S Keerthana

 

