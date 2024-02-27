Twitter
MI vs UPW WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz

MI vs UPW Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 6 between Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Feb 27, 2024, 08:41 PM IST

Get ready for an exciting match as the Mumbai Indians face the UP Warriorz in the sixth game of the Women’s Premier League 2024 at Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on February 28.

The Mumbai Indians are riding high with two back-to-back wins, aiming to continue their winning streak. On the other hand, the UP Warriorz, after facing some defeats, are determined to bounce back and secure their first victory in the tournament. This game is set to be intense, with both teams striving for success.

Watch out for high stakes and fierce competition on the cricket field as these teams go head-to-head in this eagerly awaited showdown.

Match details

Match: MI - W vs UPW - W, Match 6, Women’s Premier League 2024

Date and Time: February 28, 2024, Wednesday, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Live Streaming: JioCinema

MI-W vs UPW Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur, Grace Harris

All-rounders: Amelia Kerr, Hayley Matthews, Nat-Sciver Brunt, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque

MI-W vs UPW My Dream11 Team

Alyssa Healy, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur, Grace Harris, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Matthews, Nat-Sciver Brunt, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail

