MI vs UPW, Match 6 WPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Mumbai Indians are up against UP Warriorz in the WPL 2024 on Wednesday (February 28) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Feb 27, 2024, 09:54 PM IST

Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz are set to face off in the Women’s Premier League at Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday, Feb 28. Mumbai Indians lead the points table, winning both their previous matches, while UP Warriorz hasn't secured a win yet.

Looking back, in the history of the Women’s Premier League, MI and UPW have clashed three times. MI emerged victorious twice, and UPW claimed one victory. It adds excitement to their upcoming match as both teams aim to strengthen their position in the league.

Before the MI vs UPW clash unfolds, let's take a look at the anticipated lineups, the condition of the pitch, match predictions, and information about live streaming for WPL 2024 Match 6.

Live streaming details 

When is the Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz WPL 2024 match?

The sixth match of Women's Premier League 2024 between MI and UPW will take place on Wednesday, 28 February.

 Where is the Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz WPL 2024 match?

The sixth match of the Women's Premier League 2024 between MI and UPW will take place at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

 At what time will the Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz WPL 2024 match start?

The sixth match of the Women's Premier League 2024 between MI and UPW will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

 When and where to watch the live streaming of the Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz WPL 2024 match?

The sixth match of the Women's Premier League 2024 between MI and UPW will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

 How to watch the live telecast of Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz WPL 2024 match?

The sixth match of the Women's Premier League 2024 between MI and UPW will be live telecasted on the Sports 18 network.

Weather report

The weather at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will remain decent with no chance of rain. The minimum temperature will settle close to 18 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature will hover around 32 degrees Celsius, as per AccuWeather. The wind speed at the venue will be 18 km/h with 30 percent humidity.  

Pitch report

The short boundaries and high altitude of the Chinnaswamy stadium make it an absolute heaven for batters in the limited-overs format. Many big scores have been posted and chased down with immense ease.

Probable playing XI

MI - Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Sanjeevan Sanjana, Shabnim Ismail, Sathyamoorthy Keerthan, Saika Ishaque

UPW -  Alyssa Healy (c and wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh, Sophie Ecclestone, K Anjali Sarwani, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

