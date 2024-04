MI vs CSK IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

MI vs CSK Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 29 between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

Mumbai Indians will face Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Chennai Super Kings have won 3 of their 5 matches and are placed 4th on the points table with 6 points and a net run rate of +0.666.

In contrast, Mumbai Indians had a rough start but bounced back to win 2 out of 5 matches. They are currently 7th on the table with 4 points and a net run rate of -0.073.

Match details

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 29

Date & Time: Apr 14, 07:30 PM

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI vs CSK Dream11 prediction

Keeper – Ishan Kishan

Batters – Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Rachin Ravindra, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad

All-rounders – Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Hardik Pandya, Romario Shepherd

Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah (c), Mustafizur Rahman

MI vs CSK My Dream11 team

Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Rachin Ravindra, Shivam Dube(vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Jasprit Bumrah (c), Mustafizur Rahman