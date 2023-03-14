Meet world’s richest cricketer and it’s not Tendulkar, Kohli, Dhoni, check his whopping net worth

File photo

There is no denying the fact that cricket is most popular sports in India and cricketers are treated as demigods in India. Indian cricketers earn a huge amount of money as the game is linked with huge financial rewards. Star Indian cricketers earn a lot of money and legends like Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni are easily the richest cricketers in the world. But a new report has claimed that former Australian player Adam Gilchrist is the richest cricketer in the world now.

As per ‘CEO World Magazine’ report, Adam Gilchrist is the world’s richest cricketer with an estimated net worth of USD 380 million. The second spot is occupied by Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar with a net worth of USD 170 million. The report claimed that Adam Gilchrist is working with several companies on senior position and he is earning a good sum of money from these positions.

Top 10 Richest Cricketers In The World, 2023



AC Gilchrist: $380m (estimated net worth)

SR Tendulkar: $170m

MS Dhoni: $115m

V Kohli: $112m

RT Ponting: $75m

JH Kallis: $70m

BC Lara: $60m

V Sehwag: $40m

Yuvraj Singh: $35m

Steve Smith: $30m



(CEOWORLD magazine) March 14, 2023

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is behind Tendulkar at third spot with a worth of USD 115 million. Star batter Virat Kohli has a net worth of USD 112 million and he is at the fourth place. It is to be noted that Tendulkar, Kohli and Dhoni endorse various brands.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and Virendra Sehwag are also in top ten richest cricketers list. Yuvraj is at the ninth spot with a net worth of USD 35 million, while Sehwag is at the eighth place with USD 40 million net worth.