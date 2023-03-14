Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

Meet world’s richest cricketer and it’s not Tendulkar, Kohli, Dhoni, check his whopping net worth

As per ‘CEO World Magazine’ report, Adam Gilchrist is the world’s richest cricketer with an estimated net worth of USD 380 million.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 06:36 PM IST

Meet world’s richest cricketer and it’s not Tendulkar, Kohli, Dhoni, check his whopping net worth
File photo

There is no denying the fact that cricket is most popular sports in India and cricketers are treated as demigods in India. Indian cricketers earn a huge amount of money as the game is linked with huge financial rewards. Star Indian cricketers earn a lot of money and legends like Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni are easily the richest cricketers in the world. But a new report has claimed that former Australian player Adam Gilchrist is the richest cricketer in the world now.

As per ‘CEO World Magazine’ report, Adam Gilchrist is the world’s richest cricketer with an estimated net worth of USD 380 million. The second spot is occupied by Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar with a net worth of USD 170 million. The report claimed that Adam Gilchrist is working with several companies on senior position and he is earning a good sum of money from these positions.

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is behind Tendulkar at third spot with a worth of USD 115 million. Star batter Virat Kohli has a net worth of USD 112 million and he is at the fourth place. It is to be noted that Tendulkar, Kohli and Dhoni endorse various brands.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and Virendra Sehwag are also in top ten richest cricketers list. Yuvraj is at the ninth spot with a net worth of USD 35 million, while Sehwag is at the eighth place with USD 40 million net worth.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Virat Kohli's sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, who is as pretty and stylish as Anushka Sharma
Street food: Five best tandoori momos places in Delhi that will cater to your cravings
Labrador, Dalmatian, golden Retriever and more: List of most popular dog breeds in India
In Pics: YouTuber Armaan Malik, his two wives Payal and Kritika
Super Bowl 2023: Rihanna’s red bodysuit turns heads at halftime show; know whopping price of outfit
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Journalist Ved Pratap Vaidik passes away
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.