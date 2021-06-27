Vitality T20 Blast 2021: Man's indecent behaviour with woman spectator caught on camera, clip goes VIRAL

What was supposed to be a good game of cricket was seen turning into a bad one after a video of a man's indecent behaviour with a fellow woman spectator during Surrey and Middlesex's Vitality T20 Blast clash surfaced online.

During the match played on June 25 at the Kennington Oval in London, the unquestionably foul behaviour of the spectator was seen acting in a deplorable way with a woman.

The cameraman caught the man in action, but it was seen as soon as the man's behaviour was caught on camera, the focus was shifted back to the game.

As for the clash, the match between the two sides started with Surrey winning the toss and electing to field first. Stevie Eskinazi's 51-ball 64 including seven fours and a six in his, and Daryl Mitchell's 36-ball 58 with five fours and three sixes helped Middlesex put on a competitive target of 174//7 from their allotted overs.

Out to chase, Surrey's tone was set by a 74-run opening stand between Will Jacks and wicketkeeper Jamie Smith. Hitting five fours and three sixes, Jacks reached 47 off just 26 before Nick Gubbins dismissed him to break the stand. His partner Smith, on the other hand, scored 27 off 23.

Surrey's looked back on track but they were again put in a spot with Nathan Sowter and Luke Hollman making inroads and reducing them to 115/5 in the 15th over.

With both Laurie Evans and Rory Burns back in the hut cheaply, Ollie Pope's valiant half-century in a 60-run stand for the sixth wicket alongside Jamie Overton kept the team alive.

Pope got to his half-century and finished unbeaten on 52 off 35, while Overton's quick cameo of 10-ball 24 helped Surrey reach the target with an over to spare.