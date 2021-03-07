'Main nimbu paani piyun, ya milk and honey...' Ravi Shastri jokes about hilarious memes on him

Team India coach Ravi Shastri, who is renowned for his sharp tongue and wise words, responded in a funny manner on Sunday regarding the banter and hilarious memes on him regarding him being infamous for having alcohol frequently. Shastri, who a few days ago, took a meme in his stride and responded that it's just banter said that he was happy seeing people laugh at his expense.

Love the banter ! Feels good to bring some smiles in these tough times https://t.co/mzPe5MtItj — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) February 27, 2021

Asked about the same in a virtual press conference after his side's 3-1 victory against England in the four-match Test series, Shastri responded saying, "I would say, it's banter, all the way. They do it to have fun. Okay, at my expense, I'll take a laugh yar.

"Have a drink on my name. Kya farak padta hai (How does it matter)? Main nimbu paani piyunga ya milk and honey, you enjoy and drink yar (I'll have lemonade or milk and honey, you guys enjoy and have a drink).

"When you post such things, how many people have a laugh, it brings smiles on how many people's faces. Just enjoy! As long as the team does well, I have no problem," he added.

Also read Ravi Shastri wants Team India to get two-week break after IPL 2021 due to THIS reason

In the past, there have been several memes on Shastri's various poses and pictures during his holidays regarding his drinking habits and the coach has always taken them in good stride, treating them as banter and staying content that it is bringing smiles on people's faces and making them laugh.