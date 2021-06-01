Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s savage reply to a Twitter user goes VIRAL - Details here
An old tweet by the former India captain where he is sarcastically responding to a fan has gone viral again on the internet.
Former India skipper Mahendra SIngh Dhoni is well-known for his witty responses and funny oneliners. Dhoni’s witty comments were caught several times from the stump mic.
The tweet dates back to 2012 when Dhoni gave a superb reply to a Twitterati who tried to take a potshot at the former India skipper for spending time on Twitter and not focusing on his batting and wicketkeeping.
It was in July 2012 just before India's tour of Sri Lanka, when a Twitterati advised Dhoni to concentrate on his batting after Dhoni shared a tweet. Dhoni gave a savage reply to the troll and earned applause from his fans.
"Sir yes sir, any tips sir," Dhoni had written in response.
@urssrilu666 sir yes sir, any tips sir— Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@msdhoni) July 17, 2012
The tweet has garnered much attention and has been retweeted by over 2,500 users.