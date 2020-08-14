'Love In A Photograph': Yuzvendra Chahal shares adorable pic with fiancee Dhanashree Verma - see post

Team India and Royal Challengers Bangalore cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal took to social media to share a photograph with his fiancee Dhanashree Verma.

In the above-mentioned post, the couple can be seen smiles, while Chahal in the background making a heart shape with his fingers.

"We keep this love in a photograph," the star spinner captioned his post on Instagram while adding emojis of a camera and a rose to it.

Fans responded with love and best wishes for the couple, who recently announced their engagement on social media.

Chahal will be back in action with RCB for the upcoming IPL after spending a long time away from the pitch amid COVID-19 scare.

The IPL 2020 will be held in the UAE from September 19-November 10 and the tournament will run for 53 days.

For the first time, the finals of the IPL will be played on a weekday (Tuesday).

The tournament was slated to be played from March 29, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 13th edition of the T20 tournament will be staged at three venues (Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah) in the UAE.