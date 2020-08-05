Lebanon explosion: Virat Kohli left 'heartbroken and shocked' over Beirut incident

Team India and Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli expressed his deepest of condolences towards all those affected in the unfortunate blast in Lebanon.

A massive explosion in Lebanon's capital on Tuesday killed at least 50 people and injured hundreds, the health ministry informed.

Two back to back explosions, one smaller while another much bigger, were recorded by city dwellers and shared on social media.

The explosion was so powerful that it sent shockwaves across the city, shattering windows and causing apartment balconies to collapse in a radius of several kilometres.

As soon as this unfortunate event took place, people started sharing their deepest condolences and prayers to all those who have somehow been affected by the blast.

Reacting to this unfortunate event, Kohli took to Twitter and expressed his thoughts over it and revealed how heartbreaking and shocking the news is.

"Heartbreaking and shocking. My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Lebanon," the 31-year-old wrote on Twitter.

Heartbreaking and shocking. My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Lebanon. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 5, 2020

WHERE DID THE BLAST EXACTLY TOOK PLACE?

The blast took place in the city's port area. While early reports failed to identify the cause of the explosion, Lebanon`s interior minister later said that initial information indicated highly explosive material that had been stored in a warehouse got blown up. Footage recorded by residents smokes rising from the port district followed by a massive blast that sent a ball of white smoke and fireball into the sky.