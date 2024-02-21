'Kohli’s absence...': Shubman Gill's candid remarks ahead of India vs England 4th Test

Shubman Gill thinks that India's newest additions to their squad are making the most of their opportunities in the absence of senior stars like Virat Kohli.

Shubman Gill openly acknowledged the significant impact of Virat Kohli's absence on Team India during the ongoing Test series against England. Speaking at the pre-match press conference on February 21, ahead of the fourth Test scheduled for February 23 in Ranchi, Gill expressed the challenges posed by Kohli's withdrawal.

'Virat Kohli’s absence affects every team, but players who have got an opportunity in his absence have done really well,' Gill stated during the press conference.

Virat Kohli, India's prolific batsman, opted out of the ongoing Test series against England due to personal reasons after welcoming his second child in London. Gill emphasized the broader implications of Kohli's absence from the team, acknowledging the opportunities it has created for other players. With KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja sidelined due to injuries, the series has seen the emergence of new talents like Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, and Dhruv Jurel, all making their debut.

In a further setback for India, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the fourth Test after playing a crucial role in the series with 17 wickets in three Tests. Gill praised Bumrah as the leader of India's pace attack and also commended Mohammed Siraj for his impressive four-wicket haul in the previous Test.

'Bumrah has been the leader of our attack, but the way Mohammed Siraj picked those four wickets was very heartening. Our fast bowling has been really good, making a significant difference,' Gill added.

Gill also shed light on his batting position, stating that playing at No. 3 was not entirely new to him. Despite missing a century in the previous Test, Gill's performance has been notable, contributing crucial runs in the series. He emphasized the difference in approach when batting in the middle order compared to opening, highlighting the need to adapt to the situation.

In summary, Shubman Gill's candid remarks provide insights into the challenges faced by Team India in Kohli's absence, the emergence of new talents, and the ongoing adjustments within the team dynamics.