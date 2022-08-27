'Cannot run from the rivalry and emotion': KL Rahul ahead of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match

Vice-Captain KL Rahul addressed the media ahead of Ind vs Pak match

India and Pakistan will face off in the men's Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday night, Aug 28. Both nations will revive their rivalry for the first time this year, having last met in the T20 World Cup in 2021, when Babar Azam's side won by a 10-wicket margin. However, Pakistan suffered a major setback ahead of this year's Asia Cup when one of the team's key pacers, Shaheen Afridi, was ruled out with a knee injury.

On the other hand, KL Rahul will be seeking to show why he is so highly regarded after leading India to a 3-0 ODI series triumph over Zimbabwe. Rahul, who will be Rohit Sharma's deputy in the forthcoming subcontinental event, spoke at a press conference on Friday about the team's preparations and the approaching task.

"We always look forward to the India-Pakistan match because we don't get to play each other outside of major competitions. So competing against a team like Pakistan is always a thrilling time and a wonderful challenge for all of us", KL said.

There may be a record of how many times we played and how many times each team won, but it means nothing. It will always begin at 0. Either will want to get off to a great start, he added.

'As players and as a team we always look forward to an India vs Pakistan clash,' says #TeamIndia vice-captain @klrahul ahead of #INDvPAK on Sunday.

This will be the first meeting between the two teams since Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets at the same venue in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

"Obviously, yes. Losing any game in the World Cup is always painful. Last year, it was our first World Cup game, and we were excited. Any team that enters the World Cup hopes to get off to a good start, but that did not happen for us ", Rahul commented on last year world cup loss against Pak.

"We cannot run from the rivalry and emotion surrounding India-Pakistan games. We as youngsters have always looked forward to such clashes," he asserted.

The Indian vice-captain also said that he would have liked to face the Pakistan left-arm pacer in the upcoming game.

"Our thinking was that we were going to play a quality bowler. I've observed Shaheen Shah Afridi's performance during the last two years. He is a world-class bowler and a solid player. Left-arm seamers are the most dangerous in world cricket right now, and they are generating difficulties for batsmen.It would have been a terrific experience for us if he had played. Unfortunately, he is injured," Rahul remarked.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.