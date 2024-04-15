KKR vs RR IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals

Cricket
KKR vs RR Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 31 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals.
Kolkata Knight Riders will face Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 16th at 7:30 PM IST. Currently, Kolkata is second on the points table, winning four out of five matches, while Rajasthan Royals lead with five wins out of six.
Match details
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, Match 31
Date & Time: Apr 16, 07:30 PM
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
KKR vs RR Dream11 prediction
Keepers – Sanju Samson (vc), Philip Salt
Batters -- Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh
All-rounders – Sunil Narine (c), Andre Russell, Riyan Parag
Bowlers – Mitchell Starc, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult
KKR vs RR My Dream11 team
Sanju Samson (vc), Philip Salt, Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell(c), Riyan Parag, Mitchell Starc, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult