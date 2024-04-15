KKR vs RR IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals

KKR vs RR Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 31 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals.

Kolkata Knight Riders will face Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 16th at 7:30 PM IST. Currently, Kolkata is second on the points table, winning four out of five matches, while Rajasthan Royals lead with five wins out of six.

Match details

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, Match 31

Date & Time: Apr 16, 07:30 PM

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

KKR vs RR Dream11 prediction

Keepers – Sanju Samson (vc), Philip Salt

Batters -- Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh

All-rounders – Sunil Narine (c), Andre Russell, Riyan Parag

Bowlers – Mitchell Starc, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult

