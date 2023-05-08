Search icon
KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2023, Dream 11 prediction, fantasy cricket tips for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 08, 2023, 06:54 PM IST

Source: Twitter

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 53rd match of IPL 2023. The clash will begin at 7:30 in the iconic Eden Garden on Monday (May 8). Nitish Rana’s side is coming to this match after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in a nail biting clash where spinner Varun Chakarvarthy defended 9 runs in the last over. Punjab Kings on the other hand lost their previous match against Mumbai Indians (MI) by 6 wickets. In a high scoring match Rohit Sharma's team completely dominated over PBKS and chased down 214 with 7 balls left to bowl. 

Punjab has been scoring high in their last few matches but the bowling unit is not performing consistently, which is leading them to defeat. Shikhar Dhawan’s side have crossed 200 mark in their last 4 IPL matches but have only come out victorious twice. As Eden Garden has become a high scoring ground, we again expect some fireworks but teams have to perform well in all three areas (batting, bowling and fielding) to win the game.


Match Details: KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2023, Match 53
Date and Time: May 8, 2023, 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Eden Garden, Kolkata


Captain: Shikhar Dhawan 

Vice Captain :  Varun Chakaravarthy

Wicketkeeper: Jitesh Sharma, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh,

All-rounders: Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur

Bowlers: Varun Chakaravarthy (vc), Arshdeep Singh

 

KKR vs PBKS, My Dream 11 team
Jitesh Sharma, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakaravarthy (vc), Arshdeep Singh


KKR vs PBKS Probable XIs


PBKS Probable XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short/Sikandar Raza, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, M Shahrukh Khan, Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

KKR probable XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur

 

