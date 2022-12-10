Search icon
'King of world cricket': Virat Kohli's 72nd international ton sparks meme fest on Twitter

Virat Kohli ended the year 2022 with a century, scoring his 72nd century and fans on Twitter had a field day. Check best reactions.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 10, 2022, 03:09 PM IST

The 3rd ODI between India and Bangladesh turned out to be a sublime occasion for Indian fans as Virat Kohli ended the year 2022 with his 72nd international century. It has been 40 months since Kohli last scored a century in ODI cricket, but ended the wait on Saturday. 

In terms of total centuries, Kohli surpassed Ricky Ponting and he is now behind Sachin Tendulkar in terms of total centuries across all formats. 

As soon as Kohli notched the century, he smiled with joy and his fans got a reason to celebrate and they flooded Twitter with memes and congratulatory tweets. 

More to follow...

 

