'King of world cricket': Virat Kohli's 72nd international ton sparks meme fest on Twitter

Virat Kohli's 72nd international ton sparks meme fest on Twitter

The 3rd ODI between India and Bangladesh turned out to be a sublime occasion for Indian fans as Virat Kohli ended the year 2022 with his 72nd international century. It has been 40 months since Kohli last scored a century in ODI cricket, but ended the wait on Saturday.

In terms of total centuries, Kohli surpassed Ricky Ponting and he is now behind Sachin Tendulkar in terms of total centuries across all formats.

As soon as Kohli notched the century, he smiled with joy and his fans got a reason to celebrate and they flooded Twitter with memes and congratulatory tweets.

They doubted his place in his best format, and here he answered all of them. Virat Kohli is here to rule ODIs. Once again he proved never write him off pic.twitter.com/PXMIJk3S17 — Pari (@BluntIndianGal) December 10, 2022

Virat Kohli is the only cricketer to score a century in international cricket AND appear on Money Heist pic.twitter.com/2s4Ic65D9n — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 10, 2022

A rare day when Virat Kohli's century is overshadowed pic.twitter.com/DHj0PvQ0mi December 10, 2022

