HomeCricket

Cricket

KET vs SOM, Vitality T20 Blast 2021 Dream11 predictions: Best picks for Kent vs Somerset match at Canterbury

KET vs SOM Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Vitality T20 Blast 2021, Kent vs Somerset Dream 11 Team Player List.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 28, 2021, 02:26 PM IST

Kent will be locking horns with Somerset in a South Group T20 Blast fixture on Monday. The former side have been in solid form winning six of their eight matches. 

They are currently second in the South Group standings, and level on points with table-toppers Gloucestershire, who have played a game more. 

Somerset, on the other hand, are fourth in the South Group points table with three wins, two losses, and two washouts. Since losing their first two T20 Blast games, they have been unbeaten. 

Dream11 Prediction – Kent vs Somerset – Vitality T20 Blast 2021

KET vs SOM Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Kent vs Somerset

Kent vs Somerset My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Tom Banton

Batsmen: Devon Conway, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Jack Leaning, Zak Crawley

All-rounders: Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory

Bowlers: Marchant de Lange, Josh Davey, Qais Ahmad, Matt Milnes

KET vs SOM Probable Playing XIs

Kent: Zak Crawley, Daniel Bell-Drummond (c), Joe Denly, Jack Leaning, Jordan Cox (wk), Alex Blake, Darren Stevens, Grant Stewart, Qais Ahmad, Matt Milnes, Fred Klaassen

Somerset: Tom Banton (wk), Devon Conway, George Bartlett, Will Smeed, Lewis Goldsworthy, Tom Lammonby, Lewis Gregory (c), Craig Overton, Marchant de Lange, Josh Davey, Max Waller

Kent vs Somerset My Dream11 Playing XI

Tom Banton (VC), Devon Conway, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Jack Leaning (C), Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory, Marchant de Lange, Josh Davey, Qais Ahmad, Matt Milnes

Kent vs Somerset Match Details

The match begins at 11:30 PM IST and will take place at St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury on Monday, June 28. The matches can be viewed on the respective team's website and official YouTube channel.

Squads

Kent: Daniel Bell-Drummond (c), Alex Blake, Jordan Cox, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Nathan Gilchrist, Fred Klaassen, Heino Kuhn, Jack Leaning, James Logan, Matt Milnes, Qais Ahmad, Ollie Robinson, Darren Stevens, Grant Stewart

Somerset: Lewis Gregory (c), Tom Banton, George Bartlett, Devon Conway, Josh Davey, Marchant de Lange, Lewis Goldsworthy, Ben Green, Tom Lammonby, Jack Leach, Craig Overton, Will Smeed, Max Waller

