Kane Williamson spills beans on viral hugging picture in WTC final, his friendship with Virat Kohli

After winning the first-ever World Test Championship (WTC) against India, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has opened up about the viral picture from the final of him hugging Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his friendship with him.

Kohli, who described his relationship with Williamson as one of the best he has with some of the players from other countries over and above the professional boundaries have shared a great bond and mutual respect since their Under-19 days.

Speaking to India Today, Williamson elaborating on his relationship with his Indian counterpart said, "Virat and I have known each other for a long time and we are mates. It's always a great part of sports as you get the opportunity to meet people all around the world and form different friendships.

Also read US boxer Floyd Mayweather earned Rs 743 crore in a day, Virat Kohli earns only Rs 196 crore in a year

"Different experiences that you have either together or against each other. And often you find a bit of common ground and share a few common interests," Williamson added.

Kohli had applauded New Zealand after the win saying, "They showed great consistency and heart to pull out a result in just over three days, sticking to their processes to put us under pressure. They deserved the win."