'Just one bad day': Virender Sehwag gives verdict after India's 85-run loss to Australia in Women's T20 World Cup final

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag has lauded Team India's efforts in the Women's T20 World Cup final on Sunday (March 8).

Australia defeated India by 85 runs to lift the Women's T20 World Cup title at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne.

This was also the fifth time that the Australian Women's team had won the tournament after their successful triumphs in 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2018.

After the match, Sehwag took to Twitter to express his thoughts on the match and said that the 'girls' played really well throughout the tournament. He also congratulated the Australian team for winning the WC for the fifth time.

“Our girls gave their everything, just had one bad day but it was so wonderful to see the way in which they played barring today."

"Wishing them better luck next time. Congratulations to Australia on winning the #T20WorldCup," Sehwag's tweet read.

Earlier in the day, the Aussies won the toss and decided to bat first in the final.

Openers Beth Mooney and Alyssa Healy formed a formidable partnership of 91 runs in the first ten overs and played instrumental knocks of 78 and 75 runs respectively to boost Australia's score to 184/4 in the allotted twenty overs.

The duo smashed a 115-run partnership for the first wicket and gave Australia the perfect start in the final. After Healy's departure, skipper Meg Lanning then joined Mooney in the middle and kept the scoreboard ticking at a fast pace.

In the final two overs, Mooney managed to register boundaries to take Australia's score past the 180-run mark in the allotted twenty overs.

In chase of a target score of 185 runs, India got off to the worst possible start as start opener Shafali Verma (2) was sent back to the dressing room by Megan Schutt on the third ball of the innings.

Jemimah Rodrigues was next dismissed for a duck in the second over of the innings, reducing India to 8/2.

The final nail in the coffin for India came in the sixth over of the innings as Harmanpreet (4) was sent back to the pavilion by Jess Jonassen, reducing the team to 30/4. Veda Krishnamurthy and Deepti Sharma tried to retrieve the innings as the duo put on 28 runs, but their vigil ended in the 12th over as Krishnamurthy (19) was dismissed by Delissa Kimmince.

Taniya did not come out to bat due to concussion and Richa Ghosh came in place of her as concussion substitute. In the end, Australia did not give away many loose balls, and the hosts went away with a win by 85 runs to win their fifth T20 World Cup title.