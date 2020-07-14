Jonkoping CA vs Watan Zalmi CC, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for JKP vs WZC in ECS T10 Gothenburg 2020
Jonkoping CA vs Watan Zalmi CC
Snehadri Sarkar
Dream11 Prediction: Jonkoping CA vs Watan Zalmi CC - ECS T10 Gothenburg 2020
JKP vs WZC Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Jonkoping CA vs Watan Zalmi CC in ECS T10 Gothenburg 2020 match today, July 14.
Jonkoping CA vs Watan Zalmi CC (JKP vs WZC) Dream11
Wicketkeeper – B Munir, W Safi
Batsmen – S Ibrahimkhil, M Qasim, S Robel, M Askari
Allrounders – M Ismail, A Haq-Khan
Bowlers – M Afzal, B Patel and S Shirzad
JKP vs WZC My Dream11 Team
B Munir, W Safi, S Ibrahimkhil, M Qasim, S Robel, M Askari, M Ismail, A Haq-Khan, M Afzal, B Patel and S Shirzad
JKP vs WZC Probable Playing11
Watan Zalmi CC: S Robel, Q Abbas, W Ilyas, S Abdul Haq, A Khan, S Shirzad, W Safi, E Raisi, T Khan, F Omair Zafar and M Askari
Jonkoping CA: B Munir, B Rehman, M Qasim, S Ibrahimkhil, M Islam, R Khan, N Jan, B Patel, M Afzal, S Zia and S Shirzad
