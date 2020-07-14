Trending#

Jonkoping CA vs Watan Zalmi CC, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for JKP vs WZC in ECS T10 Gothenburg 2020

JKP vs WZC Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Jonkoping CA vs Watan Zalmi CC Dream11 Team Player List, JKP Dream11 Team Player List, WZC Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, Jonkoping CA vs Watan Zalmi CC Head to Head.


Jonkoping CA vs Watan Zalmi CC

Snehadri Sarkar

DNA webdesk

Updated: Jul 14, 2020, 06:53 AM IST

Dream11 Prediction: Jonkoping CA vs Watan Zalmi CC - ECS T10 Gothenburg 2020

JKP vs WZC Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Jonkoping CA vs Watan Zalmi CC in ECS T10 Gothenburg 2020 match today, July 14.

 

Jonkoping CA vs Watan Zalmi CC (JKP vs WZC) Dream11

Wicketkeeper – B Munir, W Safi

Batsmen – S Ibrahimkhil, M Qasim, S Robel, M Askari

Allrounders – M Ismail, A Haq-Khan

Bowlers – M Afzal, B Patel and S Shirzad 

JKP vs WZC My Dream11 Team 

B Munir, W Safi, S Ibrahimkhil, M Qasim, S Robel, M Askari, M Ismail, A Haq-Khan, M Afzal, B Patel and S Shirzad

JKP vs WZC Probable Playing11

Watan Zalmi CC: S Robel, Q Abbas, W Ilyas, S Abdul Haq, A Khan, S Shirzad, W Safi, E Raisi, T Khan, F Omair Zafar and M Askari

Jonkoping CA: B Munir, B Rehman, M Qasim, S Ibrahimkhil, M Islam, R Khan, N Jan, B Patel, M Afzal, S Zia and S Shirzad

