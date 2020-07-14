Jonkoping CA vs Watan Zalmi CC, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for JKP vs WZC in ECS T10 Gothenburg 2020

Dream11 Prediction: Jonkoping CA vs Watan Zalmi CC - ECS T10 Gothenburg 2020

JKP vs WZC Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Jonkoping CA vs Watan Zalmi CC in ECS T10 Gothenburg 2020 match today, July 14.

Jonkoping CA vs Watan Zalmi CC (JKP vs WZC) Dream11

Wicketkeeper – B Munir, W Safi

Batsmen – S Ibrahimkhil, M Qasim, S Robel, M Askari

Allrounders – M Ismail, A Haq-Khan

Bowlers – M Afzal, B Patel and S Shirzad

JKP vs WZC My Dream11 Team

B Munir, W Safi, S Ibrahimkhil, M Qasim, S Robel, M Askari, M Ismail, A Haq-Khan, M Afzal, B Patel and S Shirzad

JKP vs WZC Probable Playing11

Watan Zalmi CC: S Robel, Q Abbas, W Ilyas, S Abdul Haq, A Khan, S Shirzad, W Safi, E Raisi, T Khan, F Omair Zafar and M Askari

Jonkoping CA: B Munir, B Rehman, M Qasim, S Ibrahimkhil, M Islam, R Khan, N Jan, B Patel, M Afzal, S Zia and S Shirzad

