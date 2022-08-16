Jemimah Rodrigues says she belongs to 'Elite Company' of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni

Jemimah Rodrigues, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni

In the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022, the women's T20 cricket final saw Australia win the gold medal after defeating India by 9 runs. While the Indian women had to settle for silver, there were several players who showcased their potential.

From skipper Harmanpreet Kaur to openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, all made sure to play their part well. However, one player who made a major impact, especially in the batting department would be Jemimah Rodrigues.

Rodrigues was crucial to India's crushing 100-run victory over Barbados with an incredible knock of 56 off 46 balls. In the final as well, she scored 33 off 33 balls and it was due to her effort that India could at least try and reach the target.

While the CWG 2022 is done and dusted, Jemimah took to Twitter to share a picture of her doing a split on the crease.

However, what is more, impressive is that she shared pictures of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni also in the same pose. She captioned the image, "Looks like I'm now part of Elite Company".

Looks like I'm now part of Elite Company pic.twitter.com/EkLJq7BaZF — Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) August 16, 2022

The cricketer, who is from Mumbai, used the form from The Hundred to help her in English conditions. She had played for the Northern Superchargers last year and said that it had been crucial in giving her the confidence she needed to perform well at the CWG.