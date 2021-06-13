World Test Championship Final: Jasprit Bumrah’s wife Sanjana Ganesan raises temperature with SIZZLING look

Jasprit Bumrah's wife Sanjana Ganesan has been giving fans glimpses of their quarantined life in Southampton ahead of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Virat Kohli and his boys have started their practice session to make sure they are prepared to face Kane Williamson's New Zealand in the summit clash on June 18. The contest will be followed by a five-match Test series against the hosts, which will take place in August.

So as the side is gearing up, sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan on Saturday (June 12), shared a picture of her on Instagram and wrote, "Wore something other than sweatpants today".

Sanjana had earlier this week posted a chilled-out picture in sweats from her hotel room balcony and captioned the picture "sweats, sunshine & smiles."

As for Bumrah, he will be up against his Mumbai Indian (MI) teammate Trent Boult in less than a week. Former Australia speedster Brett Lee believes Bumrah-Boult's MI friendship will be put aside when the game begins.

"Look, I think the friendship will be there. But after they step out over the rope and before they step on the field it will be different. When you get out there, it is war. It is a battle, and you are playing for your country. That will not change," Lee was quoted as saying in an ICC press release.

"I think that is with Boult and Bumrah, they know each other so well, they know each other's strengths, but they also know each other's weaknesses. So, I think that sort of counterbalances what might be a situation where it could help or hinder someone," he added.