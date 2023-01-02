Search icon
‘Jaldi theek ho jao chachu’: Rohit Sharma's daughter Samaira’s 'speedy recovery’ wish for Rishabh Pant goes VIRAL

Rishabh Pant is currently undergoing treatment at the Max Hospital in Dehradun and is in stable condition.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 09:42 AM IST

India cricketer Rohit Sharma's daughter Samaira has wished Rishabh Pant 'speedy recovery' from the injuries which the wicketkeeper-batsman have suffered after he met with a horrific accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway on Friday (December 30).

Earlier, Rohit's wife Ritika Sajdeh had slammed people for "posting images and videos" of Rishabh Pant's accident on social media platforms.

"Shame on you for posting images and videos of someone who is hurt and unable to decide whether they want that out there. They have family and friends who were terribly affected by those images. "There's journalism and then there's plain insensitivity," Ritika wrote on her Instagram story.

Pant is currently undergoing treatment at the Max Hospital in Dehradun. He is out of danger and is in stable condition.

On Sunday (January 1), Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhabi said that the horrific car accident was caused due to a pothole on the road.

"Rishabh Pant is experiencing pain in the body due to injuries suffered in the accident. As per doctors, pain should reduce in the next 24 hours. He has said that a number of people helped him after his accident. His medical treatment will continue at Max hospital," CM Dhami said as quoted by ANI.

