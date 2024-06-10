'It's time to change entire team and keep...': Wasim Akram blasts Pakistan stars after loss against India

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Manipur CM N Biren Singh's convoy attacked, one security person injured

Meet Pawan Kalyan's first wife Nandini, dragged star to court, accused him of bigamy, he paid her Rs 5 crore for...

EC announces bypolls in 13 assembly seats in 7 states, check full schedule here

PAK vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Pakistan vs Canada

Continuous learning in data science: Balancing academic pursuits and professional endeavours

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Manipur CM N Biren Singh's convoy attacked, one security person injured

Meet Pawan Kalyan's first wife Nandini, dragged star to court, accused him of bigamy, he paid her Rs 5 crore for...

EC announces bypolls in 13 assembly seats in 7 states, check full schedule here

9 shocking break-ups in Bollywood

AI models go camping on beach in swimsuits

5 vegetarian foods to increase platelet count in blood

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Chirag Paswan Exclusive Interview: Will Chirag Paswan Contest Bihar Assembly Elections With NDA Too?

Narendra Modi Swearing-In Ceremony: Who All Are The Special Invitees For The June 9 Event ?

Operation Arnon: Israel Rescues 4 Hostages In Gaza Held By Hamas On October 7 Attack

Meet Pawan Kalyan's first wife Nandini, dragged star to court, accused him of bigamy, he paid her Rs 5 crore for...

With Mr & Mrs Mahi, Srikanth, Rajkummar Rao has reminded Bollywood of content's pull at box office; superstars take note

Noor Malabika Das, Kajol's co-star in The Trial, found dead in Mumbai home; police suspect suicide

HomeCricket

Cricket

'It's time to change entire team and keep...': Wasim Akram blasts Pakistan stars after loss against India

Pakistan are almost out of the Super 8 stage race after their back-to-back defeats.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Jun 10, 2024, 12:34 PM IST

'It's time to change entire team and keep...': Wasim Akram blasts Pakistan stars after loss against India
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Wasim Akram lashed out at Pakistan senior cricketers after the Babar Azam-led side lost to India by a narrow margin of six runs on Sunday. This loss puts Pakistan in danger of being knocked out from the group stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. Pakistan, who were chasing India's total of 119 runs, were in a good position at one point, needing 48 runs from 48 balls with eight wickets remaining.

However, the duo of Jasprit Bumrah (who took 3 wickets for 14 runs) and Hardik Pandya (who took 2 wickets for 24 runs) turned the game around for India with their effective bowling. Therefore, Pakistan lost wickets quickly and ended their innings at 113/7. Muhammad Rizwan (31) was the highest run-scorer for his team, but his dismissal proved to be the turning point of the match.

Akram demanded a complete change in the team to enhance the performance. He criticized Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Fakhar Zaman for their lack of game awareness.

'They have been playing cricket for 10 years, and I can’t teach them. Rizwan has no game awareness. He should have known that Bumrah was given the ball to take wickets and that the wise thing would have been to play his deliveries cautiously. But Rizwan went for a big shot and lost his wicket.' Akram said.

'Iftikhar Ahmed knows one shot on the leg side. He has been a part of the team for years but doesn’t know how to bat.I can’t go and tell about the game awareness to Fakhar Zaman. Pakistani players think that if they don’t perform well, the coaches will be sacked, and nothing will happen to them. It is time to keep the coaches and change the entire team.' He added.

He also revealed Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi are not on talking terms since the change of captaincy.  

'There are players who don’t want to talk to each other. This is international cricket, and you play for your country. Make these players sit at home,' he added.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Virendra Kumar Khatik, who is famous for his old scooter, used to make punctures, now a Union Minister in Modi 3.0

UN adds Israel to 'list of shame' for alleged violations against children; Israeli PM calls decision 'delusional'

'She knew how to play PR game': Ashmit Patel recalls Mallika Sherawat accusing him of choking her on Murder set

Sonakshi Sinha to tie the knot with Zaheer Iqbal on this date, claims viral 'wedding invitation'

Meet Big B's heroine, who started career at 11, got married at 18, then became 70s' glamourous vamp, sex symbol

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement