ISL vs QUE Dream11 Predictions: Best picks for Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2021 match in Abu Dhabi
ISL vs QUE PSL 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction: Best Player's list of today's game, Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Dream 11 Team Player List.
Islamabad United will take on Quetta Gladiators in Match No 18 of the PSL 2021 | Photo: PSL
Islamabad United lost their first game after the resumption of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 to the now table-toppers Lahore Qalandars in a last-ball thriller. This was their second loss in the five games they have played till now in this edition.
On the other hand, it is the bottom-placed Quetta Gladiators, who have been bolstered with the additions of Faf du Plessis, Andre Russell and will be looking to make a move up the top as the games come thick and fast if they have to maintain their chances of qualifying for the top 4.
Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Rohail Nazir
Batsmen: Colin Munro, Faf du Plessis, Cameron Delport, Azam Khan
All-rounders: Faheem Ashraf, Andre Russell
Bowlers: Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali, Fawad Ahmed, Jack Wildermuth
ISL vs QUE Probable Playing XIs
Islamabad United: Usman Khawaja, Colin Munro, Rohail Nazir(w), Shadab Khan(c), Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Fawad Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr
Quetta Gladiators: Usman Khan, Faf du Plessis, Cameron Delport, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Azam Khan, Andre Russell, Mohammad Nawaz, Zahid Mehmood, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Jack Wildermuth
Colin Munro, Faf du Plessis, Rohail Nazir, Cameron Delport, Azam Khan(vc), Faheem Ashraf, Andre Russell(c), Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali, Fawad Ahmed, Jack Wildermuth
Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Match Details
The match begins at 9.30 PM IST and will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday, June 11. The match will telecast on the Sony Sports network and will live stream on Sony Liv in India.
Squads
Islamabad United: Colin Munro, Usman Khawaja, Rohail Nazir(w), Shadab Khan(c), Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Muhammad Musa, Zafar Gohar, Fawad Ahmed, Ali Khan, Akif Javed, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Zeeshan Zameer, Brandon King, Muhammad Akhlaq, Umar Amin
Quetta Gladiators: Faf du Plessis, Jack Wildermuth, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Usman Khan, Andre Russell, Cameron Delport, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Shinwari, Mohammad Hasnain, Zahid Mahmood, Anwar Ali, Zahir Khan, Hassan Khan, Jake Weatherald, Saim Ayub, Azam Khan, Khurram Shahzad, Arish Ali Khan, Abdul Nasir