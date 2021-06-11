ISL vs QUE Dream11 Predictions: Best picks for Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2021 match in Abu Dhabi

Islamabad United lost their first game after the resumption of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 to the now table-toppers Lahore Qalandars in a last-ball thriller. This was their second loss in the five games they have played till now in this edition.

On the other hand, it is the bottom-placed Quetta Gladiators, who have been bolstered with the additions of Faf du Plessis, Andre Russell and will be looking to make a move up the top as the games come thick and fast if they have to maintain their chances of qualifying for the top 4.

18th match of Pakistan Super League 2021

ISL vs QUE Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Rohail Nazir

Batsmen: Colin Munro, Faf du Plessis, Cameron Delport, Azam Khan

All-rounders: Faheem Ashraf, Andre Russell

Bowlers: Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali, Fawad Ahmed, Jack Wildermuth

ISL vs QUE Probable Playing XIs

Islamabad United: Usman Khawaja, Colin Munro, Rohail Nazir(w), Shadab Khan(c), Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Fawad Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Quetta Gladiators: Usman Khan, Faf du Plessis, Cameron Delport, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Azam Khan, Andre Russell, Mohammad Nawaz, Zahid Mehmood, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Jack Wildermuth

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators My Dream11 Playing XI

Colin Munro, Faf du Plessis, Rohail Nazir, Cameron Delport, Azam Khan(vc), Faheem Ashraf, Andre Russell(c), Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali, Fawad Ahmed, Jack Wildermuth

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Match Details

The match begins at 9.30 PM IST and will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday, June 11. The match will telecast on the Sony Sports network and will live stream on Sony Liv in India.

Squads

Islamabad United: Colin Munro, Usman Khawaja, Rohail Nazir(w), Shadab Khan(c), Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Muhammad Musa, Zafar Gohar, Fawad Ahmed, Ali Khan, Akif Javed, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Zeeshan Zameer, Brandon King, Muhammad Akhlaq, Umar Amin

Quetta Gladiators: Faf du Plessis, Jack Wildermuth, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Usman Khan, Andre Russell, Cameron Delport, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Shinwari, Mohammad Hasnain, Zahid Mahmood, Anwar Ali, Zahir Khan, Hassan Khan, Jake Weatherald, Saim Ayub, Azam Khan, Khurram Shahzad, Arish Ali Khan, Abdul Nasir