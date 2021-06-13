ISL vs LAH Dream11 Predictions: Best picks for Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2021 match in Abu Dhabi

This will be the second time Islamabad United will take on Lahore Qalandars in this league. It's the clash between table-toppers in Match 20.

Openers Usman Khawaja and Colin Munro have helped Islamabad United to gain a 10-wicket victory over Quetta Gladiators on Friday and with this win, United move to the 2nd spot in the standings with 8 points.

As for Lahore Qalandars, they come into this match after having won 3 consecutive matches. They beat Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi in the 2nd leg and find themselves at the top of the table with 10 points.

Wicketkeeper: Ben Dunk

Batsmen: Usman Khawaja, Colin Munro, Fakhar Zaman, Tim David

All-rounders: Mohammad Hafeez, James Faulkner, Hussain Talat

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim

Islamabad United: Usman Khawaja, Colin Munro, Rohail Nazir (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Akif Javed, Hasan Ali, Muhammad Musa, Mohammad Wasim

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar (c), Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk (wk), Tim David, James Faulkner, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Ahmed Daniyal, Haris Rauf

Ben Dunk, Usman Khawaja, Colin Munro (C), Fakhar Zaman, Tim David, Mohammad Hafeez (VC), James Faulkner, Hussain Talat, Rashid Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim

The match begins at 6:30 PM IST and will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, June 13. The match will telecast on the Sony Sports network and will live stream on Sony Liv in India.

Squads:

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (c), Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Ali Khan, Akif Javed, Asif Ali, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Akhlaq, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Usman Khawaja, Zafar Gohar, Zeeshan Zameer

Lahore Qalandars: Sohail Akhtar (c), Ahmed Danyal, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, James Faulkner, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Rashid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Seekuge Prasanna, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sultan Ahmed, Tim David, Zaid Alam, Zeeshan Ashraf.