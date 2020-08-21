Ishant Sharma, Dutee Chand among 27 recipients of Arjuna Award 2020

Also, Dharmendra Tiwary (archery), Purushotham Rai (athletics), Shiv Singh ( boxing), Romesh Pathania ( hockey), Krishan Kumar Hooda (kabaddi), Vijay Bhalchandra Munishwar (para powerlifting), Naresh Kumar (tennis), and Om Parkash Dahiya (wrestling) will receive Dronacharya Lifetime award.

Team India cricketer Ishant Sharma, shooter Manu Bhaker, Shutler Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy are among the 27 athletes who will be conferred with Arjuna Award for 2020.

Among other athletes, who will receive Arjuna Award are: Atanu Das (archery), Chirag Chandrasekhar Shetty (badminton), Vishesh Bhriguvanshi (basketball), Subedar Manish Kaushik and Lovlina Bograhain (boxing), Deepti Sharma (cricket), Sawant Ajay Anant (Equestrian), Sandesh Jhingan (football), Aditi Ashok (golf), Akashdeep Singh and Deepika (hockey), Deepak (kabaddi), Kale Sarika Sudhakar (kho kho), Dattu Baban Bhokanal (rowing), and Saurabh Chaudhary (Shooting), Madhurika Suhas Patkar (table tennis), Divij Sharan (Tennis), Divya Kakran and Rahul Aware (Wresting), Shiva Keshavan (Winter Sports), Suyash Narayan Jadhav (Para Swimming), Sandeep (para athletics) and Manish Narwal (Para shooting).

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma is amongst 4 other sports personalities who will be prested with the 2020 Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award. Other than Rohit, table tennis star Manika Batra, India hockey women's skipper Rani Rampal, Asian Games gold medalist Vinesh Phogat and Paralympic gold medalist Mariappan Thangavelu will also be crowned with India's highest sporting honour.

While Rohit has been recognized for his accomplishments with the bat, Vinesh has been in the eye for her gold medals in the 2018 Commonwealth and Asian Games. She had even won bronze in the 2019 Asian Wrestling Championships.

Yogesh Malviya (Mallakhamb), Jaspal Rana (Shooting), Kuldeep Kumar Handoo (Wushu), and Gaurav Khanna (Para Badminton) will be conferred with Dronacharya Award in the regular category.