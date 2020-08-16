IPL: When a 'not so captain cool' MS Dhoni walked onto the field to confront umpires

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is widely renowned for being "captain cool" but he did lose his cool and landed in an on-field argument with umpires during a Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) IPL 2019 match.

Revered for his 'captain cool' demeanor, the CSK skipper uncharacteristically lost his composure and rushed out of the dug-out to challenge umpire Ulhas Gandhe following his no-ball flip-flop during an IPL match against Rajasthan Royals (RR).

The Chennai-based franchise needed 18 runs from the final over but Dhoni was clean bowled on the third ball of the over by Ben Stokes with Ravindra Jadeja and Mitchell Santner at the crease.

The fourth delivery of the over, Stokes bowled a high-full toss delivery to Santner.

Umpire Ulhas Gandhe first signaled a no-ball, however, the decision was then changed after he consulted the square-leg umpire Bruce Oxenford.

Seeing this, CSK batsmen Santner and Jadeja got into an argument with the umpires. This was when, Dhoni, who was seated in the dugout area, walked into the field and confronted both the umpires.

He questioned them over the reason for reversing the decision.

The delivery was eventually deemed legal, however, replays suggested it was a waist-high no-ball.

In the end, Santner smashed a six off the last ball to help his side to victory. MSD was named man-of-the-match for his of 58 from just 43 balls with three sixes and two fours.

IPL later confirmed that Dhoni has been docked 50% of his match fees for his unprecedented behavior of barging into the field to protest a decision taken by umpires during their match against Rajasthan Royals.

The statement read, "MS Dhoni, the Chennai Super Kings captain, was fined 50 per cent of his match fees for breaching the VIVO Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Rajasthan Royals at Jaipur. Mr Dhoni admitted to the Level 2 offence 2.20 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction".