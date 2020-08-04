IPL title sponsor VIVO pulls out of tournament amid row over Chinese products

VIVO - who were the title sponsors for the Indian Premier League (IPL) - have pulled out for this year's edition. But the company has not terminated its sponsorship agreement.

VIVO had paid Rs 2199 crore for a five-year contract in 2018, and the BCCI had announced that all sponsors were being retained.

However, VIVO has pulled out following criticism on social media in the backdrop of the violent clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakh in June.

Since the clash between India and China, the Indian board has been criticised by many for not cutting off ties with VIVO and other Chinese sponsors.

Social media has been flooded with the hashtag #ChinesePremierLeague as fans expressed their displeasure about it.

Earlier, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal had earlier said: “When you talk emotionally, you tend to leave the rationale behind. We have to understand the difference between supporting a Chinese company for a Chinese cause or taking help from a Chinese company to support India’s cause.

"When we are allowing Chinese companies to sell their products in India, whatever money they are taking from Indian consumer, they are paying part of it to the BCCI (as brand promotion) and the board is paying 42 per cent tax on that money to the Indian government. So, that is supporting India's cause and not China's," he had argued.

More to follow...