IPL in UAE: Rajasthan Royals ready to add RCB skipper Virat Kohli to their squad but under ONE condition

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) got the government's approval to go ahead with the tournament in the UAE, Brijesh Patel, the chairman of the Indian Premier League (IPL) confirmed on August 10. With all the hype around the IPL 2020 underway, Rajasthan Royals (RR) expressed a bizarre desire to include the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli in their squad.

The entire incident triggered when a fan on Twitter posted a well-edited photograph of Kohli in a Rajasthan Royals kit.

The fan posted the photo with a caption, "Royals Welcomes The KING".

Royals Welcomes The KING pic.twitter.com/Qbm3YcVLhi — Pranjal (@Pranjal_one8) August 9, 2020

Reacting to this post, the Rajasthan franchise decided to play along and responded to the user by saying they would welcome the Team India skipper only if "Mr Nags" himself comes along.

The IPL 2020 will be held in the UAE from September 19-November 10 and the tournament will run for 53 days.

For the first time, the finals of the IPL will be played on a weekday (Tuesday).

The tournament was slated to be played from March 29, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 13th edition of the T20 tournament will be staged at three venues (Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah) in the UAE.