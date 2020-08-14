IPL in UAE: MS Dhoni arrives at Ranchi airport to leave for Chennai ahead of IPL 2020 - Watch

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni was spotted arriving at the airport in his car as he left for Chennai to join the rest of the squad for the six-day conditioning camp ahead of his side's departure to UAE for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

The rest of the squad members of the franchise, which include the likes of skipper MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, and Piyush Chawla will attend the camp where their main focus will be on fitness primarily, along with some cricket training too.

Mahi was spotted arriving at the Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi, wearing a yellow t-shirt and his COVID-19 facemask.

HERE IS THE VIDEO:

Thala Dhoni reached Airport in RANGE OVER#Dhoni pic.twitter.com/7MOanFuId3 — Virarsh (@Cheeku218) August 14, 2020

The IPL 2020 will be held in the UAE from September 19-November 10 and the tournament will run for 53 days.

For the first time, the finals of the IPL will be played on a weekday (Tuesday).

The tournament was slated to be played from March 29, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 13th edition of the T20 tournament will be staged at three venues (Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah) in the UAE.