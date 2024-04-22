Twitter
Cricket

Cricket

IPL 2024: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sandeep Sharma guide Rajasthan Royals to 9-wicket win over Mumbai Indians

Yuzvendra Chahal made history by becoming the first bowler to achieve 200 IPL wickets.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 22, 2024, 11:48 PM IST

Courtesy: X @rajasthanroyals
Yashasvi Jaiswal delivered a remarkable performance by scoring a century, leading Rajasthan Royals to a resounding 9-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday. 

The Rajasthan Royals' pacer, Sandeep Sharma, showcased his skill by taking a magnificent five-wicket haul, limiting Mumbai Indians to 179/9 in their IPL 2024 match in Jaipur. 

Despite Tilak Varma's determined half-century and Nehal Wadhera's contribution of 49 runs, Mumbai Indians struggled to maintain their wickets, losing them at regular intervals. 

Additionally, Yuzvendra Chahal made history by becoming the first bowler to achieve 200 IPL wickets.

