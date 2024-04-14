IPL 2024: Why are Lucknow Super Giants wearing green and maroon jersey against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens?

Lucknow Super Giants are playing against Kolkata Knight Riders in the 28th match of IPL 2024.

Lucknow Super Giants will wear green and maroon jerseys for their IPL 2024 match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on Sunday. Usually, they wear dark blue, but this time they're changing their jersey colors as a tribute to Kolkata and Mohun Bagan Super Giant, a football club also owned by Sanjiv Goenka’s RPSG group.

In January 2020, RPSG took over the majority of Mohun Bagan Football Club, renaming it ATK Mohun Bagan. After winning the ISL 2023, it became Mohun Bagan Super Giant. This isn't the first time Lucknow Super Giants will wear these colors at Eden Gardens. In IPL 2023, they wore green and maroon jersey and won against Knight Riders by one run.

So far, Super Giants have a perfect record against Knight Riders in the IPL, winning all three of their previous matches.