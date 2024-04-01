Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: Independent India's biggest land fraud in Thane exposed

IPL 2024: Trent Boult, Riyan Parag shine as Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh refused to work in this Rs 100-crore film, it won two National Awards

Meet man, IIM alumnus, who worked as investment banker, led firm of Rs 326000 crore company as...

RCB vs LSG, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA TV Show: Independent India's biggest land fraud in Thane exposed

Meet man, IIM alumnus, who worked as investment banker, led firm of Rs 326000 crore company as...

RCB vs LSG, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

AI replaces Alia Bhatt with Kareena Kapoor Khan in Gangubai Kathiawadi

This Mughal princess was punished for loving Hindu king

This Mughal prince was called Panditji

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh refused to work in this Rs 100-crore film, it won two National Awards

Navya Naveli Nanda doesn't want Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on her podcast with Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan: 'If we...'

Karan Johar asked himself if he made 'path-breaking film' when Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham released: 'I was assaulted...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

IPL 2024: Trent Boult, Riyan Parag shine as Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets

Riyan Parag's unbeaten 54 helps Rajasthan Royals secure a six-wicket victory against Mumbai Indians. With this win, they lead the IPL 2024 points table with three consecutive victories, accumulating 6 points and boasting a Net Run Rate of 1.25.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Apr 01, 2024, 11:09 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Rajasthan Royals defeated Mumbai Indians by six wickets to register their third consecutive win in this edition of the IPL here on Monday. Opting to bowl first, Rajasthan Royals stopped Mumbai Indians at 125 for nine and then chased down the target with 27 balls to spare. The in-form Riyan Parag again played very well to remain not out on 54 off 39 balls.

MI were off to a disastrous start as they found themselves tottering at 20 for four in the innings' fourth over in their season's first home game. Again subjected to booing by fans, MI skipper Hardik Pandya responded with a 21-ball 34, while Tilak Varma chipped in with 32 in 29 deliveries.

Veteran pacer Trent Boult bowled extremely well to finish with 3/22, while leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal ended with excellent figures of 3/11, including picking the big wicket of Pandya when he was looking good for more runs. This was MI's third straight defeat.

Brief scores:

Mumbai Indians: 125/9 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 34, Tilak Varma 32; Trent Boult 3/22; Yzvendra Chahal 3/11).

Rajasthan Royals: 127/4 in 15.3 overs (Riyan Parag 54 not out; Akash Madhwal 3/20).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI/IANS/PTI/Reuters)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Who is Kabir Bahia? Kriti Sanon's rumoured boyfriend, friends with MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya; millionaire heir worth...

New income tax regime: Here's how employees can claim these deductions

Karan Johar asked himself if he made 'path-breaking film' when Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham released: 'I was assaulted...'

Income Tax FY25: New tax rules come into effect from today, here's all you need to know

'Need to have delicate balance': CJI DY Chandrachud on probe agencies

MORE

MOST VIEWED

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement