IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad names Australian star all-rounder as captain, was bought for...

The Sunrisers Hyderabad have officially announced the star Australian all-rounder as their new captain ahead of the IPL 2024 season.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Mar 04, 2024, 02:56 PM IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has officially named Pat Cummins as their new captain for the upcoming IPL 2024 season. Cummins, who recently led Australia to victories in the World Test Championship and ODI World Cup 2023, will be taking over the captaincy from Aiden Markram at SRH. The Australian pacer was acquired for a whopping 20.5 crore rupees during the IPL 2024 auction, making him the second-costliest player in the competition's history.

Expressing his anticipation for his debut with SRH, Cummins remarked that India feels like a second home due to the considerable time spent there and the support received from fans, especially IPL enthusiasts.

Cummins, familiar with the Indian cricketing scene, will face his former team, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), in his debut match as captain at the iconic Eden Gardens. The match, scheduled for March 23, is part of the first doubleheader of the 2023 season. SRH is optimistic that Cummins, with his leadership and cricketing prowess, can propel them back into playoff contention after finishing at the bottom of the table in the previous season.

The SRH squad for the upcoming season includes notable players like Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Tripathi, and the newly appointed captain, Pat Cummins. The team aims to make a strong comeback under Cummins' leadership. The excitement builds as SRH looks forward to a fresh start in the IPL 2024 season.

