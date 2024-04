Cricket

IPL 2024: Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal power RR to 3 wicket win over PBKS

Rajasthan staying at the top of the table. PBKS, with their 4th loss this season, are at the 8th spot in the points table.

In a nail-biting encounter, Rajasthan clinched a 3-wicket victory over Punjab at Mullanpur Stadium, Mohali, getting back to winning form.

