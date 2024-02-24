Twitter
Cricket

Cricket

IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant or David Warner, who will lead Delhi Capitals? Franchise co-owner reveals

Australian cricketer David Warner captained the team for IPL 2023, replacing injured Pant.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Feb 24, 2024, 10:46 AM IST

Rishabh Pant has made a remarkable recovery, returning to cricket with full vigor after his accident in December 2022. Despite the prospect of international cricket still looming a bit distant, Pant is set to participate in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season as part of the Delhi Capitals.

Although he may not take on the wicketkeeping duties for the team, the 26-year-old is expected to contribute as a pure batter. Delhi Capitals' co-owner, Parth Jindal, has officially confirmed Pant as the captain for the upcoming season, expressing confidence in his leadership abilities.

'Rishabh is batting. He's running. He has started his wicketkeeping. He is likely to be fully fit for the IPL. I am expecting Rishabh to play IPL and he will lead from match one. First seven games, we are going to play him only as a batter, and depending on how his body reacts, we will take a call for the rest of the IPL,' Jindal said while speaking to ESPN Cricinfo.

Pant's return to wicketkeeping remains a work in progress, as his fitness level currently does not allow him to keep wickets for the entire 20 overs while batting. Consequently, the team's strategy is to utilize him exclusively as a batter in the initial seven games of the IPL season. Depending on his physical response during this period, further decisions will be made regarding his role for the remainder of the tournament. Notably, there are no plans to appoint David Warner as the captain for another season.

Parth Jindal provided updates on the fitness of South African pacer Anrich Nortje, assuring that he will be ready for the opening game, having recovered from his fitness concerns. Jindal mentioned that Nortje is currently bowling at 80% intensity, with plans to increase it to 100% in the upcoming week.

Expressing optimism about the team's balance with Pant's return, Jindal praised England's Harry Brook for his potential role at the No. 6 spot. He also highlighted the positive development of Mitchell Marsh, another key player for Delhi Capitals, who has assumed the role of Australia's T20I captain.

Overall, Jindal expressed confidence in the team's strength and depth, citing notable players like Tristan Stubbs, who had an outstanding performance in the SA20 with the 2024 champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

