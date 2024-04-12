IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant, Jake Fraser-McGurk star as DC end Lucknow Super Giants' winning streak with 6-wicket win

Jake Fraser-McGurk unleashed a relentless barrage of massive hits, forming an unstoppable partnership with the formidable Rishabh Pant.

In a thrilling match at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Australian prodigy Jake Fraser-McGurk unleashed a barrage of powerful shots, forming a formidable partnership with captain Rishabh Pant that led Delhi Capitals to a stunning victory over Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets. Fraser-McGurk's explosive innings of 55 runs off just 35 balls, including five massive sixes, was a sight to behold as he and Pant combined for a crucial 77-run partnership that propelled their team to victory in just 18.1 overs.

The match was not without its share of drama, as DC spinner Kuldeep Yadav, making a triumphant return to the side after battling groin issues, wreaked havoc on the LSG batters with figures of 3/20. Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed also played a crucial role, taking 2/41 to further dismantle the opposition's batting lineup. Despite a valiant effort from Ayush Badoni, who scored an unbeaten 55 to give the hosts a fighting chance, it was not enough to overcome the relentless onslaught from Delhi Capitals.

Victory in Lucknow for the @DelhiCapitals



A successful chase power them to their second win of the season as they win by wickets!



Scorecard https://t.co/0W0hHHG2sq#TATAIPL | #LSGvDC pic.twitter.com/6R7an9Cy8g — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 12, 2024

Kuldeep's impact was immediate and devastating, as he claimed the wickets of dangerous batsmen Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran in his very first over. His dismissal of LSG skipper Rahul for 39 further solidified Delhi Capitals' dominance in a match filled with twists and turns.