Bade Miyan Chote Miyan box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff film sees big drop, earns just Rs 7 crore

DNA TV Show: How arrest of two key accused by NIA in Bengaluru cafe blast case triggers political slugfest

Baisakhi 2024: Date, time, history and significance, all you need to know

Balaghat Lok Sabha constituency elections 2024: Candidates list, polling date, past results and more

Cricket

IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant, Jake Fraser-McGurk star as DC end Lucknow Super Giants' winning streak with 6-wicket win

Jake Fraser-McGurk unleashed a relentless barrage of massive hits, forming an unstoppable partnership with the formidable Rishabh Pant.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 12, 2024, 11:41 PM IST

Courtesy: X @DelhiCapitals
In a thrilling match at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Australian prodigy Jake Fraser-McGurk unleashed a barrage of powerful shots, forming a formidable partnership with captain Rishabh Pant that led Delhi Capitals to a stunning victory over Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets. Fraser-McGurk's explosive innings of 55 runs off just 35 balls, including five massive sixes, was a sight to behold as he and Pant combined for a crucial 77-run partnership that propelled their team to victory in just 18.1 overs.

The match was not without its share of drama, as DC spinner Kuldeep Yadav, making a triumphant return to the side after battling groin issues, wreaked havoc on the LSG batters with figures of 3/20. Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed also played a crucial role, taking 2/41 to further dismantle the opposition's batting lineup. Despite a valiant effort from Ayush Badoni, who scored an unbeaten 55 to give the hosts a fighting chance, it was not enough to overcome the relentless onslaught from Delhi Capitals.

Kuldeep's impact was immediate and devastating, as he claimed the wickets of dangerous batsmen Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran in his very first over. His dismissal of LSG skipper Rahul for 39 further solidified Delhi Capitals' dominance in a match filled with twists and turns.

