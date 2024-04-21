IPL 2024: Karn Sharma’s batting heroics goes in vain as KKR beat RCB in last-ball thriller

Shreyas Iyer and Phil Salt's impressive batting, along with Andre Russell's three-wicket haul, led Kolkata Knight Riders to a thrilling 1-run victory over RCB.

Outstanding performances by Shreyas Iyer and Phil Salt, along with a crucial three-wicket haul by Andre Russell, propelled Kolkata Knight Riders to a thrilling victory by just one run over Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Despite chasing a daunting total of 223, RCB lost their openers in quick succession. However, Will Jacks and Rajat Patidar's impressive half-centuries brought them back into the game. In the end, KKR's bowlers delivered under pressure and secured a nail-biting last-ball win.

Jacks and Patidar scored 55 and 52 runs respectively for RCB, while Russell took three wickets for KKR, with Sunil Narine and Harshit Rana chipping in with two wickets each.