Cricket

IPL 2024: Jasprit Bumrah's fifer, Suryakumar Yadav's explosive fifty help Mumbai Indians beat RCB by 7 wickets

This win marked the second consecutive victory for the five-time champions, who had faced defeat in their first three matches of the season.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 11, 2024, 11:28 PM IST

Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav played exceptional innings, scoring quickfire fifties as Mumbai Indians successfully chased down a target of 197 with seven wickets in hand and 27 balls to spare. Rohit Sharma also made a valuable contribution with 38 runs, while skipper Hardik Pandya sealed the victory with a six.

This win marked the second consecutive victory for the five-time champions, who had faced defeat in their first three matches of the season. On the other hand, the Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered their fifth loss in six outings.

Dinesh Karthik showcased his explosive batting skills towards the end of the innings, scoring 53 runs off just 23 deliveries for Royal Challengers Bangalore, who posted a total of 196/8 in their 20 overs. Faf du Plessis and Rajat Patidar also impressed with their fifties, but Jasprit Bumrah's exceptional bowling performance earned him his second 5-wicket haul in the IPL.

Earlier in the match, Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to field first against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

