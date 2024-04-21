Twitter
IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans win low-scoring thriller in Mullanpur, hand Punjab Kings fourth straight loss

Sai Kishore finished with impressive figures of 4 for 33 in his four overs, stifling Punjab Kings' batting lineup.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 21, 2024, 11:17 PM IST

Courtesy: X @gujarat_titans
Rahul Tewatia delivered a stellar performance, scoring an unbeaten 36 runs off 18 balls to lead Gujarat Titans to a thrilling 3-wicket victory over Punjab Kings in Mullanpur. The Titans successfully chased down the target of 143 runs in just 19.1 overs, showcasing their strong batting prowess.

Earlier in the match, Sai Kishore put on a brilliant display, taking four wickets to help bowl out Punjab Kings for a below-par total of 142 runs. Despite a fiery start from Prabhsimran Singh, who scored 35 runs off 21 balls, Punjab Kings faltered after his dismissal at the hands of Mohit Sharma. 

Sai Kishore finished with impressive figures of 4 for 33 in his four overs, stifling Punjab Kings' batting lineup.

The match began with Punjab Kings' stand-in captain Sam Curran winning the toss and choosing to bat first. However, their decision backfired as Gujarat Titans' bowlers, led by Sai Kishore, dominated the proceedings. 

